Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

VONV stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

