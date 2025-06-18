Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 117,813 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,813 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7,740.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on FNF. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

