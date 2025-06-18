Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 12,363 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,363 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.46. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

