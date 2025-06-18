Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after buying an additional 5,254,721 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,166,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.