Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 23 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,123.13.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,523.20. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,348.80. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $2,255,320 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,045.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,049.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,049.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $888.75 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

