Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,066 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 436,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

CGMU opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

