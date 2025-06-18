Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 447 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,167,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.15.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $256.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.28. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.