Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 512 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

DFAS stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

