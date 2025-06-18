Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 978 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,329 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.95.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

