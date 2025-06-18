Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 25.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8%

F opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.