Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

