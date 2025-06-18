Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,295 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 101,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,329 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $937.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

