Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $64.61.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

