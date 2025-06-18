DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGNX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. Cognex has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 439.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

