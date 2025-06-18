Daniel Barton Sells 90,418 Shares of Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Stock

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Barton sold 90,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £70,526.04 ($94,678.53).

Daniel Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Daniel Barton acquired 12,194 shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.08 ($13,423.39).

VIC opened at GBX 81 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £272.85 million, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. Victorian Plumbing Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 72.91 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.66).

Victorian Plumbing Group ( LON:VIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victorian Plumbing Group plc will post 5.980995 EPS for the current year.

VIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 125 ($1.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

