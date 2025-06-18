Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $250.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Darden Restaurants traded as high as $223.50 and last traded at $223.22, with a volume of 193175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $375,431.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $4,271,642.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 50.68%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.