Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 14,800.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dayforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $82.69.

DAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

