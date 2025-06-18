Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Specifically, Director Jakob Ripshtein acquired 361,000 shares of Decibel Cannabis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$27,075.00. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Sze acquired 596,000 shares of Decibel Cannabis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$44,700.00.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 6.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

