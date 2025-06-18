Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

DTEGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 2.3%

DTEGY stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $33.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.9731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.81.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also

