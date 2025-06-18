Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 9,873,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 4,537,582 shares.The stock last traded at $6.95 and had previously closed at $4.81.

The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 56.8%

The stock has a market cap of $791.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.