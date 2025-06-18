Digital Turbine Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 33,149 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 609% compared to the average daily volume of 4,673 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,641,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.58. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

