Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Short Interest Up 49.0% in May

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 348,300 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 453,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Free Report) by 265.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NAIL opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. The company has a market cap of $223.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.99. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $178.00.

About Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Home Construction index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged bullish exposure to an index composed of US companies within the home construction sector. NAIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

