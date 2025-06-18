Dividend Stocks To Follow Now – June 16th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Chevron, and PepsiCo are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis—most often quarterly—in the form of cash payments. By owning these stocks, investors receive a steady income stream in addition to any potential capital appreciation. They’re typically issued by mature, financially stable firms and are popular with those seeking reliable, passive income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.97. 137,863,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,531,076. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.80. 14,888,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,690,468. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.66. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,292,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,330,403. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,270,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.96. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

