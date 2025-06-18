Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE DOV opened at $176.02 on Wednesday. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.58.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

