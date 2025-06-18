DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in DraftKings by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $25,070,323.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,593,657.80. This trade represents a 48.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,021,950 shares of company stock valued at $38,644,036. 47.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus set a $60.00 price target on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

