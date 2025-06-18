Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.08, for a total value of C$190,800.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- What is a Special Dividend?
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.