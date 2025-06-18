Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,154 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

