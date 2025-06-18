Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 895 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CIBR stock opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
