Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 333 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,103,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,735 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.85 and a 1-year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

