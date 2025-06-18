Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,888,000. Members Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Members Wealth LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IWY stock opened at $235.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $245.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day moving average of $227.25.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

