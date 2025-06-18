Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,873,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of IWP stock opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

