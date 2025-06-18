Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $788,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $759.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $715.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $716.10. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $298.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

