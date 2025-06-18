Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $845,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $442,642,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 659.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,872,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5,095.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,063,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,267,000 after buying an additional 3,004,391 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $121,575,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $110,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

