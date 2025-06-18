Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $986,000 Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XTRE. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XTRE opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.