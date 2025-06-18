Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.6%

VHT stock opened at $245.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.