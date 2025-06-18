Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $754,000 in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,695,000 after acquiring an additional 313,849 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,293.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,919,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 47,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

