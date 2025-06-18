Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $856,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,495,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 946,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,090,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

