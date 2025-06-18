Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,698 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,979,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 520,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $411.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

