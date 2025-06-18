Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $761,000 Investment in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000.

NYSEARCA RWM opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

