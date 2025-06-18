Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $113.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

