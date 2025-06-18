Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

BATS:COWZ opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

