Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 272 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 12,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $135.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.88. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 112.05%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

