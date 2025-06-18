Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after buying an additional 2,978,346 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after buying an additional 4,793,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after buying an additional 6,157,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

