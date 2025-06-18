Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI stock opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.46 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

