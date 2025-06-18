Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $184,497.72. This trade represents a 54.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.25. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 14.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

