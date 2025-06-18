Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,284,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,209,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,906,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace stock opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DT. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

