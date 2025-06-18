EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,871,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $100,579,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $170.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.54%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.