ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.72 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 62.24 ($0.84). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 61.56 ($0.83), with a volume of 11,116 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.09. The company has a market cap of £42.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

In other news, insider David Hallas bought 29,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £20,074.54 ($26,949.31). 21.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

