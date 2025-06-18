ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.72 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 62.24 ($0.84). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 61.56 ($0.83), with a volume of 11,116 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EAH
ECO Animal Health Group Trading Up 1.0%
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider David Hallas bought 29,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £20,074.54 ($26,949.31). 21.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About ECO Animal Health Group
ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.
Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.
Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ECO Animal Health Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.