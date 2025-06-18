Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,050 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,465 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 707.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 4,000.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Itau Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.22%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

About Itau Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.