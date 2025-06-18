Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Hubbell by 21.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 551.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.25.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.2%

HUBB stock opened at $391.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.43 and a 52 week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

